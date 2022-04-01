Buffalo Chicken Legs

For the chicken

8 chicken legs

1/4 cup Frank’s hot sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon honey

For the sauce

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon honey

Preparing the chicken

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl combine the chicken legs, hot sauce, honey, oil, salt and pepper and mix well. Let sit for 30 minutes to marinate. Place chicken on a lined baking sheet and pour over remaining hot sauce mixture. Place into the oven and bake for 15 minutes. Open oven, flip chicken and rotate the pan. Bake for 15 more minutes and do the same. Then finish baking for 15-20 minutes more or until chicken is cooked through and browned. Remove to serving plate and let rest.

Preparing the sauce

Combine the sour cream, blue cheese, Worcestershire sauce, and honey and mix well. Serve on the side of the chicken with celery sticks if wanted.

Makes 4 servings.