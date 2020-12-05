Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for butternut squash and bacon pasta.

1 pound of ditalini pasta, cooked in boiling, salted water and drained

1.5 cups reserved pasta cooking water

1 cup of small diced onion

6 slices of bacon, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 pint of grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 cup of pecorino Romano cheese

1 tablespoon of honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Hot sauce to taste

1-2 tablespoons of fresh chopped parsley

Cook the pasta in boiling salted water until cooked about 10 minutes. Before straining remove 1.5 cups of pasta water and set aside.

Drain pasta and let rest in the colander. In a large pot add the diced onion and chopped bacon and cook over medium high heat.

Cook for about 5 minutes or until bacon and onion begins to caramelize.

Add the garlic and tomatoes then cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the reserved pasta water and cooked butternut squash then bring to a simmer.

Add the pasta and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the cheese and honey.

Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper and hot sauce to taste. Garnish with parsley.

This recipe makes 8-10 servings.