Caramelized onion and bacon dip

This recipe makes 1½ quarts.

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1-quart raw white onion, sliced and caramelized Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large sauté pan on medium-low heat. Cook onions until brown, for 12-15 minutes.

1 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon honey

4 slices thick bacon, cooked and chopped. Reserve some for garnish.

Make sure the onions and bacon are cooled to room temperature.

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the chopping blade, place all of the ingredients. Carefully pulse, leaving pieces of the bacon and onion intact.

Once fully incorporated, but still chunky, serve with bread or chips.

Also makes a great sandwich spread.

