Caramelized Sweet Corn

6 ears of corn, removed from the cob

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Chives for garnish

Heat a large heavy-bottomed sauté pan over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and all the corn to the pan. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well to remove any caramelized bits sticking to the bottom of the pan. Continue stirring and scraping as the corn starts to brown and caramelize. Cook for 10-12 minutes until corn is lightly browned. Transfer to a serving bowl, top with fresh cut chives, and serve.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Makes 4-6 servings.