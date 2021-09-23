taste of today

Caramelized Sweet Corn

Chris Prosperi
  • 6 ears of corn, removed from the cob
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Chives for garnish

Heat a large heavy-bottomed sauté pan over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and all the corn to the pan. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well to remove any caramelized bits sticking to the bottom of the pan. Continue stirring and scraping as the corn starts to brown and caramelize. Cook for 10-12 minutes until corn is lightly browned. Transfer to a serving bowl, top with fresh cut chives, and serve.

Makes 4-6 servings.

