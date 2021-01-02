Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for cheddar, bacon grits.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup finely ground grits2 cups of ham, diced
- 3 cups water
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 3 strips bacon cooked and chopped
Instructions:
Taste Of Today
In a heavy bottomed saucepan, combine the grits, cold water and kosher salt.
Place pan over medium heat and bring to a slow simmer, whisking occasionally.
Reduce heat to low and cook for 20 minutes or until mixture thickens, stirring often.
Stir in butter, cheddar, and bacon.
This recipe makes 4 portions.