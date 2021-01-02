Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for cheddar, bacon grits.

Ingredients:

1 cup finely ground grits2 cups of ham, diced

3 cups water

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 to 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

3 strips bacon cooked and chopped

Instructions:

In a heavy bottomed saucepan, combine the grits, cold water and kosher salt.

Place pan over medium heat and bring to a slow simmer, whisking occasionally.

Reduce heat to low and cook for 20 minutes or until mixture thickens, stirring often.

Stir in butter, cheddar, and bacon.

This recipe makes 4 portions.