Cheddar, Bacon Grits

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for cheddar, bacon grits.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup finely ground grits2 cups of ham, diced
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/4 to 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
  • 3 strips bacon cooked and chopped

Instructions:

In a heavy bottomed saucepan, combine the grits, cold water and kosher salt.

Place pan over medium heat and bring to a slow simmer, whisking occasionally.

Reduce heat to low and cook for 20 minutes or until mixture thickens, stirring often.

Stir in butter, cheddar, and bacon.

This recipe makes 4 portions.

