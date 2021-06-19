Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for a cherry tomato salad.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups cherry or grape tomatoes cut in half
- ½ cup small diced red onion
- ¼ teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- a couple of grinds of fresh ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 12 basil leaves thinly sliced
Instructions:
Taste Of Today
Combine the tomato halves and small diced red onion in a medium mixing bowl, mixing well.
Add the sugar. Stir in the kosher salt, pepper, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Incorporate the freshly cut basil. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving to allow the flavor to blend.
Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and sugar if needed.
This recipe makes about 1 quart.