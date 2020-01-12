taste of today

Chick Pea Fritters

By Chef Jamie Roraback

NBC Connecticut
  • 1 cup of chick pea flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon of ground cumin, toasted
  • 1/4 teaspoon of ground coriander, toasted
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt
  • 1/2 cup of water
  • 1 cup of broccoli florets, chopped into 1/2" pieces
  • 1/2 cup of sweet onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup of carrots, shredded finely
  • As needed canola oil for deep frying

Sift the chick pea flour, baking powder, cumin, coriander and salt into a large bowl. Gradually add the water while whisking.

If batter is too thick, add more water a teaspoonful at a time. The consistency should be a little bit thinner than a pancake batter.

Taste Of Today

Stir in the chopped vegetables, mixing to evenly coat.

Heat the canola oil in a deep fryer or pot until 350ºF using a deep fry thermometer.

Add the batter in tablespoons into the oil. Fry only 6 at a time to avoid cooling down the oil too much and absorbing oil.

The fritters will float, flip over carefully splashing away and cook the other side to a golden color.

Drain on paper towels and serve. Enjoy!      

This recipe makes about 24 fritters.

You can visit Chef Jamie's Instagram page here.     

This article tagged under:

taste of today
