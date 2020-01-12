Chick Pea Fritters

1 cup of chick pea flour

1/4 teaspoon of baking powder

1/4 teaspoon of ground cumin, toasted

1/4 teaspoon of ground coriander, toasted

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup of water

1 cup of broccoli florets, chopped into 1/2" pieces

1/2 cup of sweet onion, thinly sliced

1 cup of carrots, shredded finely

As needed canola oil for deep frying

Sift the chick pea flour, baking powder, cumin, coriander and salt into a large bowl. Gradually add the water while whisking.

If batter is too thick, add more water a teaspoonful at a time. The consistency should be a little bit thinner than a pancake batter.

Stir in the chopped vegetables, mixing to evenly coat.

Heat the canola oil in a deep fryer or pot until 350ºF using a deep fry thermometer.

Add the batter in tablespoons into the oil. Fry only 6 at a time to avoid cooling down the oil too much and absorbing oil.

The fritters will float, flip over carefully splashing away and cook the other side to a golden color.

Drain on paper towels and serve. Enjoy!

This recipe makes about 24 fritters.

You can visit Chef Jamie's Instagram page here.