Chicken and potato nuggets

- 1 8-ounce chicken breast, chopped
- 3 red potatoes, cooked in simmering water, drained, cooled and chopped
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3/4 cup corn starch
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. In a food processor fitted with the chopping blade, place all of the ingredients. Pulse the mixture to start. Then purée until the chicken and potato reaches a paste like consistency, about 1 minute. Prepare a baking sheet with pan spray, then use a scoop or medium spoon to create nuggets. Place each on the baking sheet, leaving a ½ space between the nuggets. Repeat until the mixture is used and all the nuggets are formed. Bake for 12 minutes or until thoroughly cooked. Serve with favorite dipping sauce.
Makes 6 portions.
