Chicken and potato nuggets

1 8-ounce chicken breast, chopped

3 red potatoes, cooked in simmering water, drained, cooled and chopped

1 egg

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup corn starch

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. In a food processor fitted with the chopping blade, place all of the ingredients. Pulse the mixture to start. Then purée until the chicken and potato reaches a paste like consistency, about 1 minute. Prepare a baking sheet with pan spray, then use a scoop or medium spoon to create nuggets. Place each on the baking sheet, leaving a ½ space between the nuggets. Repeat until the mixture is used and all the nuggets are formed. Bake for 12 minutes or until thoroughly cooked. Serve with favorite dipping sauce.

Makes 6 portions.