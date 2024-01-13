taste of today

Chicken and potato nuggets

By Chef Chris Prosperi

Metro Bis
  • 1 8-ounce chicken breast, chopped
  • 3 red potatoes, cooked in simmering water, drained, cooled and chopped
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 cup corn starch

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. In a food processor fitted with the chopping blade, place all of the ingredients. Pulse the mixture to start. Then purée until the chicken and potato reaches a paste like consistency, about 1 minute. Prepare a baking sheet with pan spray, then use a scoop or medium spoon to create nuggets. Place each on the baking sheet, leaving a ½ space between the nuggets. Repeat until the mixture is used and all the nuggets are formed. Bake for 12 minutes or until thoroughly cooked. Serve with favorite dipping sauce.

Makes 6 portions.

