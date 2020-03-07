taste of today

Chicken, Broccoli, and Tomato Pasta

  • 1 pound rigatoni pasta boiled in 6 quarts of water for 8-10 minutes

The pasta should be just under cooked then set aside.  Do not rinse.

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 pound boneless-skinless chicken thighs cut into 1 inch pieces
  • 1 cup small diced onion
  • 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
  • 1 teaspoon dry basil
  • 1 teaspoon dry oregano
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 cup red wine
  • 28 ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 pound broccoli chopped small-about 1/2 inch pieces
  • 1 small wedge Parmesan Reggiano cheese- about .310 of a pound grated

Heat the oil on medium high in a pot large enough to hold the 1 pound of cooked pasta then gently add the chicken pieces.

Cook for 2 minutes turning the chicken to brown evenly. Add the diced onion and cook for 2 more minutes.

Stir in the chopped garlic, basil, and oregano and cook for 1 minute. Season with salt and sugar then pour in the red wine.

Bring to a simmer and reduce the liquid by half. Toss in the diced tomatoes and return to a simmer.

Cook for an additional 5-7 minutes or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Add the chopped broccoli and continue cooking for 2 minutes.

Mix in the almost cooked pasta and cook until the pasta reaches your preferred doneness.

Finish by mixing in the Parmesan cheese and taste for salt.

This recipe makes about 6 to 8 portions.

