Chicken nuggets

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Chicken Nuggets
Metro Bis

This recipe makes 2 portions.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • Two 8-ounce chicken breasts, cut into 1-and-a-half-inch pieces
  • 2 cups bread crumbs
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon dry basil
  • 1 teaspoon chili pepper flakes
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • Cooking oil spray

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
  • Line a cookie sheet with foil or parchment paper.
  • In a small bowl, pour in the buttermilk, then submerge the chicken pieces. Allow the chicken to rest for 30 minutes.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, salt, onion powder, basil, chili pepper flakes and smoked paprika.
  • With tongs, remove each nugget from the buttermilk and dredge each in the bread-crumb mixture. Make sure each nugget is fully coated, then evenly space on a lined baking sheet.
  • There should be space between the nuggets.
  • Once every nugget is prepared, spray each one with the cooking oil. Then place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and cook for 12 minutes.
  • Remove from heat, flip each nugget over with tongs, then return to the oven. Continue cooking for three to eight minutes or until the nuggets are fully cooked all the way through.
  • Serve immediately after with your favorite dipping sauce.

