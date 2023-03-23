Chicken Vegetable Stir Fry

This recipe makes two to three portions.

Ingredients

1 cup chicken breast, sliced

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons oil

1 cup onion, sliced

1 red pepper, seeded and sliced

1 green pepper, seeded and sliced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

½ cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey

2 tablespoons mixed with 2 tablespoons cold water

½ tablespoon course black pepper

1 tablespoon butter

Instructions

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Heat a large wok over high heat. Place the sliced chicken in a bowl, then fully coat with cornstarch. Add the oil to the hot wok immediately followed by the chicken. Stir fry for three minutes, then add the onions and peppers. Continue cooking for two to three minutes. Mix in the ginger and the garlic. Pour in the soy sauce, vinegar and maple syrup. Bring to a simmer, then add the cornstarch mixture to thicken. Make sure the chicken is thoroughly cooked, then finish with the pepper and butter. Once fully incorporated, serve over rice.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.