Chicken Vegetable Stir Fry

This recipe makes two to three portions.
Ingredients
- 1 cup chicken breast, sliced
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 cup onion, sliced
- 1 red pepper, seeded and sliced
- 1 green pepper, seeded and sliced
- 1 tablespoon ginger, minced
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- ½ cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey
- 2 tablespoons mixed with 2 tablespoons cold water
- ½ tablespoon course black pepper
- 1 tablespoon butter
Instructions
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- Heat a large wok over high heat.
- Place the sliced chicken in a bowl, then fully coat with cornstarch. Add the oil to the hot wok immediately followed by the chicken.
- Stir fry for three minutes, then add the onions and peppers. Continue cooking for two to three minutes.
- Mix in the ginger and the garlic. Pour in the soy sauce, vinegar and maple syrup. Bring to a simmer, then add the cornstarch mixture to thicken.
- Make sure the chicken is thoroughly cooked, then finish with the pepper and butter. Once fully incorporated, serve over rice.