Ciabatta Flat Bread Pizza

1 large ciabatta bread loaf, sliced in half, horizontally

1 cup tomato sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup sliced pepperoni

1 large ripe tomato sliced

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped oregano

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place both halves of the ciabatta on a lined sheet pan. Spread the tomato sauce over the cut sides or inside of each half of the bread. Top both with half of the shredded mozzarella. Then place half of the pepperoni over the cheese on both pieces of bread. Place three tomato slices on top of the pepperoni on each bread, then sprinkle both evenly with parmesan cheese. Divide and drizzle olive oil over the top and season each with oregano followed by salt and pepper. Place in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes or until bread is crispy and cheese in slightly browned.

Makes 4 servings.