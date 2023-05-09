taste of today

Clam & Bacon Flatbread

Clam and Bacon Flatbread pic
Metro Bis

This recipe makes four portions.

Ingredients:

  • 6 strips bacon, chopped
  • 8-ounce clam juice
  • One 6.5 ounce can of chopped clams, drained with juice reserved
  • ½ cup red onion, small diced
  • 4 to 5 cloves of garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • ½ cup white wine
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons cold water
  • 1 ciabatta bread, cut in half lengthwise
  • ½ cup mozzarella, shredded
  • ¼ cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • Extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
  2. In a medium-sized saucepan on medium- high heat, place the bacon and cook for 7 to 8 minutes or until crisp. In a separate, medium-sized pot on medium heat, bring to a simmer the clam juice and the juice from the drained clams.
  3. Add the onions to the pot with the bacon and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic and chili pepper flakes to the bacon and onions and continue cooking for 1 to 2 minutes. Pour the white wine into the mixture and reduce until almost dry.
  4. Add the warm clam juices from the other pot and return to a simmer. Stir in the cornstarch and water mixture to thicken. Finish the mixture by adding the chopped clams, then remove from the heat.
  5. Place the halved ciabatta bread on a sheet pan. Spread the clam-bacon sauce on the bread then top with mozzarella and parmesan. Drizzle with olive oil, then place in a preheated 450-degree oven.
  6. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until crispy.
  7. Extra clam sauce can be used on a pasta.

