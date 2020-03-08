Connecticut Maple Creme Caramel

1/2 cup of pure maple syrup

1 Tbsp. of light corn syrup

2 eggs

1/4 cup of sugar

1 cup of milk

1 tsp. of pure vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Place 4 oven-proof (4 ounce) ramekins on a baking sheet and spray each with vegetable spray. Prepare the caramel to line bottom of custard cups.

Boil the maple syrup and corn syrup in a small pan to exactly 300°F. Divide the maple caramel into the bottom the ramekins. Place pan in refrigerator to let caramel harden.

Whisk together the eggs and sugar until the sugar is thoroughly dissolved. Add the milk, vanilla and salt, whisk smooth.

Pour this mixture through a fine strainer. Divide the custard mixture evenly among the four ramekins with the maple caramel.

Place the custard cups into a baking dish and add enough hot water to go halfway up the sides of the custard dishes.

Bake in a 325°F oven for about 30 minutes or until custard has just barely set. The custard should evenly jiggle when moved.

Chill in refrigerator preferably overnight until completely cooled and set.

To unmold the custards, go around inside diameter of ramekin with paring knife to loosen sides. Place ramekins in a shallow pan of hot water to melt caramel slightly for 20 seconds, and invert onto a serving plate.

Serve with fresh fruit and a crispy cookie. Enjoy.