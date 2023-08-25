Corn and Tomatillo Salad

Makes four to six portions.

Ingredients

6 large ears of corn, husked and kernels cut off about 3 cups

2 large tomatillos, chopped

½ jalapeno, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped

½ cup red onion, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of 1 lime

1 tablespoon honey

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Thoroughly combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Let sit for 10 to 15 minutes covered in the refrigerator. Taste and re-season with salt and pepper if necessary. Serve with grilled chicken or salmon or just have it with chips.

