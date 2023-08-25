taste of today

Corn and Tomatillo Salad

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Salmon on corn salad
Metro Bis

Makes four to six portions.

Ingredients

  • 6 large ears of corn, husked and kernels cut off about 3 cups
  • 2 large tomatillos, chopped
  • ½ jalapeno, seeded and minced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped
  • ½ cup red onion, minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

  1. Thoroughly combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
  2. Let sit for 10 to 15 minutes covered in the refrigerator. Taste and re-season with salt and pepper if necessary.
  3. Serve with grilled chicken or salmon or just have it with chips.

