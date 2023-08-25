Corn and Tomatillo Salad

Makes four to six portions.
Ingredients
- 6 large ears of corn, husked and kernels cut off about 3 cups
- 2 large tomatillos, chopped
- ½ jalapeno, seeded and minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped
- ½ cup red onion, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
- Thoroughly combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
- Let sit for 10 to 15 minutes covered in the refrigerator. Taste and re-season with salt and pepper if necessary.
- Serve with grilled chicken or salmon or just have it with chips.