Corn & Black Bean Salsa

This recipe makes two cups.
Ingredients
- 3 ears of fresh corn, husked and cut off the cobb
- One 14.8-ounce can of black beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup red onion, minced
- 1 jalapeno, minced
- 1 avocado, diced
- Juice of one lime
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
Instructions
- Fully combine all of the ingredients in a medium mixing bowl.
- Serve with tortilla chips.