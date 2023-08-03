taste of today

Corn & Black Bean Salsa

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Corn and Avocado Salsa Pic
Metro Bis

This recipe makes two cups.

Ingredients

  • 3 ears of fresh corn, husked and cut off the cobb
  • One 14.8-ounce can of black beans, drained and rinsed
  • ½ cup red onion, minced
  • 1 jalapeno, minced
  • 1 avocado, diced
  • Juice of one lime
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup

Instructions

  1. Fully combine all of the ingredients in a medium mixing bowl.
  2. Serve with tortilla chips.

