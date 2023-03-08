taste of today

Corned Beef Breakfast

Corned Beef Hash
Metro Bis

This recipe makes six portions.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 cup onion, chopped
  • 2 to 3 strips of bacon, chopped
  • One 12-ounce can of corned beef, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon chili pepper flakes
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon whole grain mustard
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 pounds red potatoes, chopped and cooked
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

  • In a large pot on medium-high heat, place the oil and cook the onion until translucent.
  • Stir in the bacon and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes.
  • Add the corned beef, paprika, chili pepper, Worcestershire, mustard and salt, then thoroughly combine.
  • Mix in the cooked potatoes followed by the maple syrup.
  • Make sure all ingredients are hot, then finish with fresh chopped parsley. Serve with a fried egg, if desired.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us