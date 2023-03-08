Corned Beef Breakfast

This recipe makes six portions.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- 2 to 3 strips of bacon, chopped
- One 12-ounce can of corned beef, chopped
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon chili pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon whole grain mustard
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 pounds red potatoes, chopped and cooked
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 3 to 4 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- In a large pot on medium-high heat, place the oil and cook the onion until translucent.
- Stir in the bacon and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes.
- Add the corned beef, paprika, chili pepper, Worcestershire, mustard and salt, then thoroughly combine.
- Mix in the cooked potatoes followed by the maple syrup.
- Make sure all ingredients are hot, then finish with fresh chopped parsley. Serve with a fried egg, if desired.