Cream of Broccoli Soup with White Cheddar

2 Tbsp. of butter

1/2 cup of onions, diced

1/4 cup of celery, diced

2 Tbsp. all purpose flour

1 1/4 cups of chicken broth

1 cup of chopped broccoli (save some blanched florets for garnish)

1/4 cup of shredded white cheddar cheese

1/2 cup of heavy cream or half and half

To taste salt and pepper

Heat a large, wide, heavy bottomed saute pan on medium heat. Add the butter ,onions, and celery. Cook stirring often for about 3 minutes or until softened but not browned.

Add the flour, cook 30 seconds. While whisking, add the chicken broth in three increments, bringing to a boil after each addition.

Add the chopped broccoli, cover and let soup simmer 10 minutes.

Puree to your desired consistency with a hand blender. Place back on the heat and gradually whisk in the cheddar cheese. Stir in the heavy cream.

Season to taste with salt and black pepper. If soup is too thick for your liking, thin with a little broth or water. If soup is too thin for your liking, simmer without a lid until thickened more.

Garnish with a crisp crouton , some grated cheese, and a broccoli floret. Enjoy!

This recipe serves four people.

You can visit Chef Jamie's Instagram page here.