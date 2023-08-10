taste of today

Creamed Corn & Chicken

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

This recipe makes four to six servings.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoon oil
  • 2 cups chicken breast, 1-inch dice
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 2 cups onion, diced
  • 1-2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ¼ cup white wine
  • 3 ears of corn, kernels removed from cob
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 ounces of cream cheese
  • 1 cup of heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons of maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons of cider vinegar

Instructions

  • In a large pot over medium-high heat, add the oil and chicken. Sear the chicken for three to five minutes, flipping to brown each side.
  • Remove from pan and set aside.
  • If the pan is dry, add a teaspoon of oil, followed by the onions.
  • Cook for two to three minutes, then add the garlic and continue to cook for another minute.
  • Pour in the white wine, followed by the corn, pepper and salt. Mix in the cream cheese and heavy cream, then bring to a simmer.
  • Return the chicken to the pot. Mix in the cream cheese and heavy cream and return to a simmer.
  • Cook for 10 minutes or until the cheese is fully melted and the chicken is cooked all the way through.
  • Finish with the maple syrup and vinegar.
  • Serve hot after all ingredients are fully incorporated.

