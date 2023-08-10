Creamed Corn & Chicken

This recipe makes four to six servings.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoon oil
- 2 cups chicken breast, 1-inch dice
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 2 cups onion, diced
- 1-2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup white wine
- 3 ears of corn, kernels removed from cob
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 ounces of cream cheese
- 1 cup of heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons of maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons of cider vinegar
Instructions
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- In a large pot over medium-high heat, add the oil and chicken. Sear the chicken for three to five minutes, flipping to brown each side.
- Remove from pan and set aside.
- If the pan is dry, add a teaspoon of oil, followed by the onions.
- Cook for two to three minutes, then add the garlic and continue to cook for another minute.
- Pour in the white wine, followed by the corn, pepper and salt. Mix in the cream cheese and heavy cream, then bring to a simmer.
- Return the chicken to the pot. Mix in the cream cheese and heavy cream and return to a simmer.
- Cook for 10 minutes or until the cheese is fully melted and the chicken is cooked all the way through.
- Finish with the maple syrup and vinegar.
- Serve hot after all ingredients are fully incorporated.