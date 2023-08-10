Creamed Corn & Chicken

This recipe makes four to six servings.

Ingredients

2 tablespoon oil

2 cups chicken breast, 1-inch dice

1 teaspoon oil

2 cups onion, diced

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup white wine

3 ears of corn, kernels removed from cob

1/8 teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

4 ounces of cream cheese

1 cup of heavy cream

2 tablespoons of maple syrup

2 tablespoons of cider vinegar

Instructions

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In a large pot over medium-high heat, add the oil and chicken. Sear the chicken for three to five minutes, flipping to brown each side.

Remove from pan and set aside.

If the pan is dry, add a teaspoon of oil, followed by the onions.

Cook for two to three minutes, then add the garlic and continue to cook for another minute.

Pour in the white wine, followed by the corn, pepper and salt. Mix in the cream cheese and heavy cream, then bring to a simmer.

Return the chicken to the pot. Mix in the cream cheese and heavy cream and return to a simmer.

Cook for 10 minutes or until the cheese is fully melted and the chicken is cooked all the way through.

Finish with the maple syrup and vinegar.

Serve hot after all ingredients are fully incorporated.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.