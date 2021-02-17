Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for creamy chicken noodle soup.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of oil

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs chopped into 1 inch pieces

2 cups of small, diced onion

2 cups of small, diced carrots

1 cup of medium, diced celery

1 tablespoon of curry powder

1 cup of white wine

1 quart of canned chicken broth

1 quart of water

2 cups of medium, diced potatoes

4 tablespoons of cold water mixed with 4 tablespoons of cornstarch

1 cup of cream

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

1 tablespoon of honey

1 teaspoon of red wine vinegar

1/4 cup of chopped, fresh dill

Instructions:

Heat the oil over high heat in a large soup pot. Add the chopped chicken thighs and let cook for one minute.

Then stir the chicken and add the diced onions. Lower the heat to medium and cook for two minutes, stirring occasionally.

Now toss in the diced carrots and celery and cook for another two to three minutes.

Stir in the curry powder and add the white wine.

Reduce wine by one half and add the chicken broth, water and diced potatoes.

Bring to a simmer and cook for 20 to 30 minutes. Mix the cold water and cornstarch well and while stirring the soup, pour it in to thicken.

Now add the cream, black pepper, salt, honey and red wine vinegar. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, if needed. Finish with fresh dill.

This recipe makes about three quarts of soup.