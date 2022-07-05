taste of today

Creamy Herb Dressing

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for creamy herb dressing.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of mixed fresh herbs (parsley, basil, dill and oregano)
  • 1/2 cup of red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons of honey
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 cups of low fat sour cream
  • 1/4 cup of olive oil

Instructions:

Place the herbs and vinegar in the beaker of a blender. Turn on high to break up the herbs.

Add the remaining ingredients and puree about 45 seconds to 1 minute. The mixture should be bright green.

Adjust the seasonings with salt and pepper.

Serve on salad, salmon, chicken or steak.

This recipe makes one quart.

