Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for creamy herb dressing.

Ingredients:

1 cup of mixed fresh herbs (parsley, basil, dill and oregano)

1/2 cup of red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons of honey

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups of low fat sour cream

1/4 cup of olive oil

Instructions:

Place the herbs and vinegar in the beaker of a blender. Turn on high to break up the herbs.

Add the remaining ingredients and puree about 45 seconds to 1 minute. The mixture should be bright green.

Adjust the seasonings with salt and pepper.

Serve on salad, salmon, chicken or steak.

This recipe makes one quart.