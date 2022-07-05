Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for creamy herb dressing.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of mixed fresh herbs (parsley, basil, dill and oregano)
- 1/2 cup of red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons of honey
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 cups of low fat sour cream
- 1/4 cup of olive oil
Instructions:
Place the herbs and vinegar in the beaker of a blender. Turn on high to break up the herbs.
Add the remaining ingredients and puree about 45 seconds to 1 minute. The mixture should be bright green.
Adjust the seasonings with salt and pepper.
Taste Of Today
Serve on salad, salmon, chicken or steak.
This recipe makes one quart.