Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for creamy spinach and tomato pasta.

Ingredients:

1/2 pound of penne pasta cooked in boiling salted water until cooked, drained and reserved

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

3 cloves of garlic, sliced

3 medium tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup of white wine

1/4 teaspoon of chili pepper

1/2 teaspoon of salt

2 cups of fresh spinach

1/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese

Instructions:

In a large saute pan, lightly heat the olive oil up on medium low. Add the garlic and cook for about 1 minute or until lightly browned.

Toss in the chopped tomato and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the tomatoes are soft.

Add the wine, cooked pasta, chili pepper and salt.

Reduce the wine and heat the pasta thoroughly then toss in the spinach and parmesan cheese.

This recipe serves four people.