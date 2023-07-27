taste of today

Creamy tomato pasta

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Creamy tomato pasta
Metro Bis

This recipe makes four to six servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cream
  • 1 cup tomato sauce
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 pound ditalini pasta, cooked in boiling salted water and drained
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 2 slices American cheese
  • 1 egg

Instructions

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

  1. In a large pot on high heat, combine the cream, tomato sauce and butter. Once the butter is melted, add the cooked pasta.
  2. Stir in the parmesan cheese followed by the American cheese. Continue stirring until the cheeses form a creamy sauce.
  3. Remove from the heat. Add the egg, thoroughly mix, then serve.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us