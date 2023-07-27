Creamy tomato pasta

This recipe makes four to six servings

Ingredients

1 cup cream

1 cup tomato sauce

1 tablespoon butter

1 pound ditalini pasta, cooked in boiling salted water and drained

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

2 slices American cheese

1 egg

Instructions

In a large pot on high heat, combine the cream, tomato sauce and butter. Once the butter is melted, add the cooked pasta. Stir in the parmesan cheese followed by the American cheese. Continue stirring until the cheeses form a creamy sauce. Remove from the heat. Add the egg, thoroughly mix, then serve.

