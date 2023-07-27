Creamy tomato pasta

This recipe makes four to six servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup cream
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 pound ditalini pasta, cooked in boiling salted water and drained
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 2 slices American cheese
- 1 egg
Instructions
- In a large pot on high heat, combine the cream, tomato sauce and butter. Once the butter is melted, add the cooked pasta.
- Stir in the parmesan cheese followed by the American cheese. Continue stirring until the cheeses form a creamy sauce.
- Remove from the heat. Add the egg, thoroughly mix, then serve.