Crispy Cornflake Crusted French Toast With Connecticut Maple Syrup

4 slices of white bread

2 eggs

1/3 cup of milk or heavy cream or a mix

Pinch of ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp. of pure vanilla extract

1 cup of cornflake cereal - crushed up into coarse breadcrumbs

As needed Connecticut maple syrup

As needed butter or oil

Preheat a griddle to 350F. Whisk together the eggs, milk and or cream, cinnamon and vanilla until smooth.

Place the crushed up cereal in a shallow pie plate or casserole dish.

Dip one piece of bread at a time in the egg mixture coating thoroughly. Carefully lift one out, let excess drip off and gently coat all sides with the cornflake mixture.

Melt a generous amount of butter on your griddle, spread out and lay down your bread.

Cook for about 2 minutes on a side and serve with Connecticut maple syrup!

