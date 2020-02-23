taste of today

Crispy Cornflake Crusted French Toast With Connecticut Maple Syrup

By Chef Jamie Roraback

cornflake crusted french toast
NBC Connecticut
  • 4 slices of white bread
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/3 cup of milk or heavy cream or a mix
  • Pinch of ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 tsp. of pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup of cornflake cereal - crushed up into coarse breadcrumbs
  • As needed Connecticut maple syrup
  • As needed butter or oil

Preheat a griddle to 350F. Whisk together the eggs, milk and or cream, cinnamon and vanilla until smooth.

Place the crushed up cereal in a shallow pie plate or casserole dish.

Taste Of Today

taste of today Feb 22

Pasta With Garlic, Greens, Egg and Parmesan

taste of today Feb 16

Sautéed Chicken Thighs With a Maple-Mustard Glaze

Dip one piece of bread at a time in the egg mixture coating thoroughly. Carefully lift one out, let excess drip off and gently coat all sides with the cornflake mixture.

Melt a generous amount of butter on your griddle, spread out and lay down your bread.

Cook for about 2 minutes on a side and serve with Connecticut maple syrup!

You can visit Chef Jamie's Instagram page here.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us