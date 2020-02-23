Crispy Cornflake Crusted French Toast With Connecticut Maple Syrup

- 4 slices of white bread
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup of milk or heavy cream or a mix
- Pinch of ground cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp. of pure vanilla extract
- 1 cup of cornflake cereal - crushed up into coarse breadcrumbs
- As needed Connecticut maple syrup
- As needed butter or oil
Preheat a griddle to 350F. Whisk together the eggs, milk and or cream, cinnamon and vanilla until smooth.
Place the crushed up cereal in a shallow pie plate or casserole dish.
Dip one piece of bread at a time in the egg mixture coating thoroughly. Carefully lift one out, let excess drip off and gently coat all sides with the cornflake mixture.
Melt a generous amount of butter on your griddle, spread out and lay down your bread.
Cook for about 2 minutes on a side and serve with Connecticut maple syrup!