Cucumber, Artichoke, and Hearts of Palm Salad

This recipe makes four to six portions.
Ingredients
Salad
- 1 large English cucumber, chopped
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, cut in half
- One 14-ounce can hearts of palm, drained, halved and cut into 1-inch pieces
- One 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
- ½ cup pimento-stuffed green olives
- ⅓ cup fresh parsley, chopped, loosely packed
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Dressing
- ½ cup white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- ½ cup olive oil
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the salad ingredients.
- In a separate, smaller bowl, whisk the vinegar, sugar and salt together.
- Slowly add the olive oil while whisking.
- Toss the salad with the dressing, then cover and allow to sit for 10 to 15 minutes for flavors to combine.
- Mix well prior to serving. Place on top of salad greens or enjoy as is.