taste of today

Cucumber, Artichoke and Hearts of Palm Salad

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Cucumber, Artichoke, and Hearts of Palm Salad
Metro Bis

This recipe makes four to six portions.

Ingredients

Salad

  • 1 large English cucumber, chopped
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, cut in half
  • One 14-ounce can hearts of palm, drained, halved and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • One 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
  • ½ cup pimento-stuffed green olives
  • ⅓ cup fresh parsley, chopped, loosely packed
  • ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Dressing

  • ½ cup white wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • ½ cup olive oil

Instructions

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the salad ingredients.  
  • In a separate, smaller bowl, whisk the vinegar, sugar and salt together.
  • Slowly add the olive oil while whisking.
  • Toss the salad with the dressing, then cover and allow to sit for 10 to 15 minutes for flavors to combine.
  • Mix well prior to serving. Place on top of salad greens or enjoy as is.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us