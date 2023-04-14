Cucumber, Artichoke, and Hearts of Palm Salad

This recipe makes four to six portions.

Ingredients

Salad

1 large English cucumber, chopped

1 pint grape tomatoes, cut in half

One 14-ounce can hearts of palm, drained, halved and cut into 1-inch pieces

One 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained and quartered

½ cup pimento-stuffed green olives

⅓ cup fresh parsley, chopped, loosely packed

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Dressing

½ cup white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ cup olive oil

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the salad ingredients.

In a separate, smaller bowl, whisk the vinegar, sugar and salt together.

Slowly add the olive oil while whisking.

Toss the salad with the dressing, then cover and allow to sit for 10 to 15 minutes for flavors to combine.

Mix well prior to serving. Place on top of salad greens or enjoy as is.

