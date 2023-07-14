Early tomato salad

This recipe makes two servings.
For the dressing
Ingredients
- ¼ cup loosely packed fresh parsley
- ½ cup loosely packed fresh basil
- 1 scallion, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
For the salad
Instructions
- In a small food processor fitted with the chopping blade, place the parsley, basil, scallion, garlic, lemon juice, salt, pepper and olive oil. Blend to desired consistency.
- Add the parmesan cheese. Pulse to fully incorporate. Set aside.
Ingredients
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, quartered
- 1 cup cucumber, chopped
- One 14.8-ounce can of white beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup pearl mozzarella balls
- 1/8 cup Kalamata olives, chopped
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix in ½ a cup of the dressing. Place in refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Toss, then serve on salad greens.
- Additional dressing can be used as a sauce or marinade for chicken or beef.