Early tomato salad

Tomato and pesto salad
Metro Bis

This recipe makes two servings.

For the dressing

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup loosely packed fresh parsley
  • ½ cup loosely packed fresh basil
  • 1 scallion, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, peeled
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
For the salad

Instructions

  1. In a small food processor fitted with the chopping blade, place the parsley, basil, scallion, garlic, lemon juice, salt, pepper and olive oil. Blend to desired consistency.
  2. Add the parmesan cheese. Pulse to fully incorporate. Set aside.

Ingredients

  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 cup cucumber, chopped
  • One 14.8-ounce can of white beans, drained and rinsed
  • ½ cup pearl mozzarella balls
  • 1/8 cup Kalamata olives, chopped

Instructions

  1. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix in ½ a cup of the dressing. Place in refrigerator for 10  to 15 minutes.
  2. Toss, then serve on salad greens.
  3. Additional dressing can be used as a sauce or marinade for chicken or beef.

