Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for eggplant crostini.

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant, cut into at least 6 1-inch slices

cooking spray oil

a pinch of salt

6 slices of white bread cut into circles slightly smaller than the eggplant slices

1 cup of tomato sauce

1/2 cup of grated mozzarella

Instructions:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Preheat a waffle iron. Spray each side of the eggplant slices with oil and sprinkle with salt.

Place the eggplant in the waffle iron and cook for 5 to 6 minutes.

Arrange the bread on a baking sheet. Once the eggplant is soft, place each one on on a piece of bread.

Top all of the eggplant with 1-2 tablespoons of tomato sauce. Evenly distribute the cheese over the top of the sauce on each crostini.

Bake in a preheated 450 degree oven for 1 to 2 minutes or until the cheese is melted and then serve.

This recipe makes six appetizers.