Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for eggplant crostini.
Ingredients:
- 1 large eggplant, cut into at least 6 1-inch slices
- cooking spray oil
- a pinch of salt
- 6 slices of white bread cut into circles slightly smaller than the eggplant slices
- 1 cup of tomato sauce
- 1/2 cup of grated mozzarella
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Preheat a waffle iron. Spray each side of the eggplant slices with oil and sprinkle with salt.
Place the eggplant in the waffle iron and cook for 5 to 6 minutes.
Arrange the bread on a baking sheet. Once the eggplant is soft, place each one on on a piece of bread.
Top all of the eggplant with 1-2 tablespoons of tomato sauce. Evenly distribute the cheese over the top of the sauce on each crostini.
Bake in a preheated 450 degree oven for 1 to 2 minutes or until the cheese is melted and then serve.
This recipe makes six appetizers.