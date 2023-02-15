taste of today

English Muffin Pizzas

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Mini pizzas
Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

This recipe makes three servings.

Ingredients

  • 3 English muffins, cut in half
  • 4 to 6 ounces marinara sauce
  • 3 to 4 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 15 to 18 slices turkey pepperoni
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt to taste

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
  • Place the six English muffin halves on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Smear a tablespoon of marinara sauce on each muffin.
  • Sprinkle some mozzarella cheese on top of the sauce.
  • Place two to three slices of pepperoni on the cheese. Add some parmesan to the top of each pizza.
  • Drizzle some olive oil over each muffin along with a little sea salt. Place in a preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes, or until browned and crispy.
  • Serve immediately.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.

Contact Us