English Muffin Pizzas

This recipe makes three servings.
Ingredients
- 3 English muffins, cut in half
- 4 to 6 ounces marinara sauce
- 3 to 4 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
- 15 to 18 slices turkey pepperoni
- 3 to 4 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Sea salt to taste
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
- Place the six English muffin halves on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Smear a tablespoon of marinara sauce on each muffin.
- Sprinkle some mozzarella cheese on top of the sauce.
- Place two to three slices of pepperoni on the cheese. Add some parmesan to the top of each pizza.
- Drizzle some olive oil over each muffin along with a little sea salt. Place in a preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes, or until browned and crispy.
- Serve immediately.