Fresh Tomato Pasta

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Bowl of Fresh Tomato Pasta
Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

This recipe makes four portions.

Ingredients for Fresh Tomato Pasta

  • 4 cups chopped assorted tomatoes
  • 4 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 4 ounces fresh mozzarella, chopped
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  • 1 pound cooked pasta
  • ½ cup parmesan cheese

Instructions for Fresh Tomato Pasta

  • Place chopped tomatoes in a large mixing bowl.
  • Add the garlic, mozzarella, olive oil, basil, salt, pepper, balsamic vinegar and maple syrup. Fully incorporate.
  • Let sit for up to 30 minutes.
  • Cook the pasta, strain, then immediately toss with the tomato mixture.
  • Stir in the parmesan cheese, then serve.

