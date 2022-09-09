This recipe makes four portions.
Ingredients for Fresh Tomato Pasta
- 4 cups chopped assorted tomatoes
- 4 cloves garlic, sliced
- 4 ounces fresh mozzarella, chopped
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- 1 pound cooked pasta
- ½ cup parmesan cheese
Instructions for Fresh Tomato Pasta
- Place chopped tomatoes in a large mixing bowl.
- Add the garlic, mozzarella, olive oil, basil, salt, pepper, balsamic vinegar and maple syrup. Fully incorporate.
- Let sit for up to 30 minutes.
- Cook the pasta, strain, then immediately toss with the tomato mixture.
- Stir in the parmesan cheese, then serve.
