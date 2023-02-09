Game Day Kielbasa & Cabbage

This recipe makes four servings.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 2 cups onion, diced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup carrot, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 cup red wine
- 1 small head red cabbage, cored and diced into ¾-inch pieces
- 1 cup cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 4 cups potato, scrubbed and diced with skin on
- 1 pound kielbasa, halved and cut into strips lengthwise
- 2 cups chicken stock
Instructions
- Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven or pot over medium-high heat.
- Add the onion and salt, then cook for three to five minutes or until the onions are translucent. Add the carrots and garlic and continue cooking for two to three minutes.
- Fully incorporate the curry and paprika. Pour in the red wine.
- Then add the cabbage, cider vinegar, maple syrup, potatoes, kielbasa and chicken broth. Bring to a simmer and cover with the lid of the pot.
- Simmer over low. Medium-low heat for 45 minutes to an hour.
- Serve with toasted bread.