Garlicky Anchovy Pasta

This recipe makes four servings.
INGREDIENTS:
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 3-4 anchovy filet, chopped fine, with packing oil
- 2 tablespoons capers
- ½ cup cooked, chopped spinach
- 1 pound cooked pasta and 1 cup of reserved pasta cooking water
- ½ cup grated parmesan
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Heat oil in a medium-sized pan over high heat.
- Add the garlic, anchovies and capers, then cook for 45 seconds.
- Once the garlic begins to soften, toss in the spinach. Stir well.
- Add the reserved pasta cooking water followed by the cooked pasta.
- Thoroughly mix until heated through.
- Incorporate cheese and serve.