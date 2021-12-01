Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for ginger chicken soup.
Ingredients:
- 1 quart of chicken broth
- 1 quart of water
- 2 cups of chopped onion
- 1 cup of chopped carrots
- 1 cup of chopped celery
- 2 cloves of chopped garlic
- 4 inch piece of minced ginger
- 1 tablespoon of curry powder
- 1 tablespoon of turmeric
- 2 cups of chopped potatoes
- 1 pound of chopped chicken tenderloins
- 1 teaspoon of ground black pepper
Instructions:
In a large soup pot on medium-high heat, combine the chicken broth, water, onions, carrots, celery, garlic, ginger, curry powder, turmeric, potatoes and chicken.
Once simmering, turn down the heat to continue slowly cooking at a constant temperature.
Simmer for one hour until the vegetables are soft.
Season with black pepper and serve.
This recipe makes 6 servings.