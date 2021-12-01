Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for ginger chicken soup.

Ingredients:

1 quart of chicken broth

1 quart of water

2 cups of chopped onion

1 cup of chopped carrots

1 cup of chopped celery

2 cloves of chopped garlic

4 inch piece of minced ginger

1 tablespoon of curry powder

1 tablespoon of turmeric

2 cups of chopped potatoes

1 pound of chopped chicken tenderloins

1 teaspoon of ground black pepper

Instructions:

In a large soup pot on medium-high heat, combine the chicken broth, water, onions, carrots, celery, garlic, ginger, curry powder, turmeric, potatoes and chicken.

Once simmering, turn down the heat to continue slowly cooking at a constant temperature.

Simmer for one hour until the vegetables are soft.

Season with black pepper and serve.

This recipe makes 6 servings.