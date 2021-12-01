taste of today

Ginger Chicken Soup

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for ginger chicken soup.

Ingredients:

  • 1 quart of chicken broth
  • 1 quart of water
  • 2 cups of chopped onion
  • 1 cup of chopped carrots
  • 1 cup of chopped celery
  • 2 cloves of chopped garlic
  • 4 inch piece of minced ginger
  • 1 tablespoon of curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon of turmeric
  • 2 cups of chopped potatoes
  • 1 pound of chopped chicken tenderloins
  • 1 teaspoon of ground black pepper

Instructions:

In a large soup pot on medium-high heat, combine the chicken broth, water, onions, carrots, celery, garlic, ginger, curry powder, turmeric, potatoes and chicken.

Once simmering, turn down the heat to continue slowly cooking at a constant temperature.

Simmer for one hour until the vegetables are soft.

Season with black pepper and serve.

This recipe makes 6 servings.

