Glazed Carrots and Peas

This recipe makes four to six portions.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ pounds carrots, peeled and chopped
- 1 cup celery, chopped
- Water to cover
- ¼ cup vinegar
- 4 slices of prosciutto, chopped
- ½ cup maple syrup or honey
- Salt to taste
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
Instructions
- On medium-high heat in a large pot, place the carrots and celery. Fill the pot with water until the water is seen through the vegetables, but not covering them.
- Bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to medium-low.
- Cook until the carrots are soft, for approximately 30 minutes. Stir occasionally, and make sure pot does not go dry.
- Once there are three to four remaining tablespoons of water in the pot and the carrots are cooked, return the heat to medium-high and pour in the vinegar.
- Add the prosciutto, maple syrup, salt, peas, butter and parsley. Thoroughly incorporate.
- Continue to cook until everything is hot, then serve.