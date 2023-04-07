Glazed Carrots and Peas

This recipe makes four to six portions.

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds carrots, peeled and chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

Water to cover

¼ cup vinegar

4 slices of prosciutto, chopped

½ cup maple syrup or honey

Salt to taste

1 cup frozen peas

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

On medium-high heat in a large pot, place the carrots and celery. Fill the pot with water until the water is seen through the vegetables, but not covering them. Bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to medium-low. Cook until the carrots are soft, for approximately 30 minutes. Stir occasionally, and make sure pot does not go dry. Once there are three to four remaining tablespoons of water in the pot and the carrots are cooked, return the heat to medium-high and pour in the vinegar. Add the prosciutto, maple syrup, salt, peas, butter and parsley. Thoroughly incorporate. Continue to cook until everything is hot, then serve.

