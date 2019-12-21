taste of today

Grated Latkes

By Chef Chris Prosperi

grated latkes
  • 2 pounds potatoes
  • 1 onion, weighing about 4 ounces
  • 4 eggs
  • 3 teaspoons kosher salt

Use a baking potato like a Russet for latkes. Grate the potatoes and onion
using a four-side box grater, a mandolin slicer fitted with a grater plate
or use a food processor with a grating disc.

Peel the potatoes and onion. Grate. Put the grated potatoes and onion in a clean dishtowel and wring dry. You should be able to squeeze out between 1/2 to 3/4 cup of liquid from the vegetables.

In a large bowl, combine the potato, onions, eggs and kosher salt. Heat 1/2 teaspoon of oil in a skillet. As the oil comes up to temperature, begin forming the pancakes.

Don't worry about being too neat. You can use a spatula or spoon to push the grated potato into a roughly 2-inch wide pancake.

Try to make the pancakes thin for extra crunch. Cook 1-1/2 to 2 minutes on each side, or until the pancakes are crisp and golden. Drain on paper towels and serve hot.

This recipe makes 24 latkes.

