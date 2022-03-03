taste of today

Green Bean & Feta Salad

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Green Bean and Feta Salad
Metro Bis

This recipe makes three quarts.

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups green beans, cleaned and cut (1 ½ inch pieces)
  • 2 cups chopped ripe tomato
  • 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • ½ cup chopped green olives
  • 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 cloves chopped garlic
  • Juice of 2 lemons
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  • ¼ cup of good olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. In a large mixing bowl combine the green beans, chopped tomato, sliced red onion, green olives, feta, and chopped garlic. Mix thoroughly for one minute.
  2. Toss with lemon juice, maple syrup, and olive oil.
  3. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Allow to sit for 30 minutes to an hour in order for flavors to incorporate, then serve. 
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

taste of today
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us