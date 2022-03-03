Green Bean & Feta Salad

This recipe makes three quarts.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups green beans, cleaned and cut (1 ½ inch pieces)
- 2 cups chopped ripe tomato
- 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
- ½ cup chopped green olives
- 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 cloves chopped garlic
- Juice of 2 lemons
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- ¼ cup of good olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- In a large mixing bowl combine the green beans, chopped tomato, sliced red onion, green olives, feta, and chopped garlic. Mix thoroughly for one minute.
- Toss with lemon juice, maple syrup, and olive oil.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Allow to sit for 30 minutes to an hour in order for flavors to incorporate, then serve.