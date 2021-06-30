taste of today

Grilled Chicken Salad With Tomato

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for grilled chicken salad with tomato.

Ingredients:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
  • 1 1/2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
  • 2 teaspoons of Jack Daniels whiskey
  • 1 tablespoon of molasses
  • 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon of Tabasco sauce
  • 1/2 cup of chopped red onion
  • 2 plum tomatoes, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 cup of crumbled blue cheese
  • 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice

Instructions:

Taste Of Today

taste of today Jun 26

Tomato Pesto

taste of today Jun 23

Tomato Pesto

Preheat your grill. Place chicken breast in a mixing bowl with Jack Daniels, molasses, kosher salt and Tabasco and then toss well.

Put the chicken on the grill, close lid and cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until cooked all the way through.

Allow the chicken to cool then chop into 1-inch pieces.

Place into a large mixing bowl with the red onion, tomatoes, celery, cilantro, blue cheese and lemon juice.

This recipe makes about six servings.

This article tagged under:

taste of todayrecipegrilled chicken salad
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us