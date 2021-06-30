Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for grilled chicken salad with tomato.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
- 2 teaspoons of Jack Daniels whiskey
- 1 tablespoon of molasses
- 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon of Tabasco sauce
- 1/2 cup of chopped red onion
- 2 plum tomatoes, chopped
- 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/4 cup of crumbled blue cheese
- 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice
Instructions:
Taste Of Today
Preheat your grill. Place chicken breast in a mixing bowl with Jack Daniels, molasses, kosher salt and Tabasco and then toss well.
Put the chicken on the grill, close lid and cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until cooked all the way through.
Allow the chicken to cool then chop into 1-inch pieces.
Place into a large mixing bowl with the red onion, tomatoes, celery, cilantro, blue cheese and lemon juice.
This recipe makes about six servings.