Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for grilled chicken salad with tomato.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs

2 teaspoons of Jack Daniels whiskey

1 tablespoon of molasses

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 teaspoon of Tabasco sauce

1/2 cup of chopped red onion

2 plum tomatoes, chopped

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup of crumbled blue cheese

1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice

Instructions:

Preheat your grill. Place chicken breast in a mixing bowl with Jack Daniels, molasses, kosher salt and Tabasco and then toss well.

Put the chicken on the grill, close lid and cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until cooked all the way through.

Allow the chicken to cool then chop into 1-inch pieces.

Place into a large mixing bowl with the red onion, tomatoes, celery, cilantro, blue cheese and lemon juice.

This recipe makes about six servings.