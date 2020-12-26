Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for ham and bean salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 can of beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 cups of ham, diced
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 3 plum tomatoes, diced
- 1/2 English cucumber, diced
- 1 cup of celery, diced
- 1 cup of mini Mozzarella balls or diced Mozzarella
- 3/4 cup of your favorite Italian dressing
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 3 cups of arugula, chopped and washed
- 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions:
Local
Combine the black beans, diced ham, diced red peppers, diced tomato, diced cucumber, diced celery and Mozzarella in a large mixing bowl.
Pour in the dressing and mix well.
Let sit for 15-20 minutes.
Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
Place some chopped romaine onto a platter and top with the ham salad. Garnish with the grated Parmesan.
This recipe makes 6 to 8 portions.