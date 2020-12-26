Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for ham and bean salad.

Ingredients:

1 can of beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups of ham, diced

1 red pepper, diced

3 plum tomatoes, diced

1/2 English cucumber, diced

1 cup of celery, diced

1 cup of mini Mozzarella balls or diced Mozzarella

3/4 cup of your favorite Italian dressing

Salt and pepper to taste

3 cups of arugula, chopped and washed

1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Combine the black beans, diced ham, diced red peppers, diced tomato, diced cucumber, diced celery and Mozzarella in a large mixing bowl.

Pour in the dressing and mix well.

Let sit for 15-20 minutes.

Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Place some chopped romaine onto a platter and top with the ham salad. Garnish with the grated Parmesan.

This recipe makes 6 to 8 portions.