Ham & Bean Salad

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for ham and bean salad.

Ingredients:

1 can of beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 English cucumber, diced

1 1/2 cups of ham, diced

1 cup of celery, diced

1 cup of mini mozzarella balls or diced mozzarella

3 plum tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 red pepper, diced

3/4 cup of your favorite Italian dressing

Kosher salt and course, black pepper to taste

3 cups of arugula, chopped and washed

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the vegetables, ham and mozzarella. Pour in the dressing and mix well.

Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Let sit for at least 30 minutes for optimal flavor.

Place the arugula on a plate and top with the ham salad.

Garnish with the grated parmesan cheese.

This recipe makes six to eight portions.