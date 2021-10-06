Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for hearts of palm and avocado salad.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of chopped hearts of palm
- 1 small red pepper cut into 1/2 inch dice
- 1/2 cup of red onion cut into 1/2 inch dice
- 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro - stems and leaves
- 2 tablespoons of lime juice
- 4 dashes of Tabasco
- 1/2 teaspoon of curry powder
- 1 ripe avocado pitted, skinned and chopped
- 2 tablespoons of sugar
Instructions:
Taste Of Today
In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well. Serve immediately as a side salad. Pairs well with grilled chicken or shrimp.
This recipe makes six servings.