Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for hearts of palm and avocado salad.

Ingredients:

2 cups of chopped hearts of palm

1 small red pepper cut into 1/2 inch dice

1/2 cup of red onion cut into 1/2 inch dice

1/4 cup of chopped cilantro - stems and leaves

2 tablespoons of lime juice

4 dashes of Tabasco

1/2 teaspoon of curry powder

1 ripe avocado pitted, skinned and chopped

2 tablespoons of sugar

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well. Serve immediately as a side salad. Pairs well with grilled chicken or shrimp.

This recipe makes six servings.