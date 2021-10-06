taste of today

Hearts of Palm and Avocado Salad

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for hearts of palm and avocado salad.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of chopped hearts of palm
  • 1 small red pepper cut into 1/2 inch dice
  • 1/2 cup of red onion cut into 1/2 inch dice
  • 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro - stems and leaves
  • 2 tablespoons of lime juice
  • 4 dashes of Tabasco
  • 1/2 teaspoon of curry powder
  • 1 ripe avocado pitted, skinned and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons of sugar

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well. Serve immediately as a side salad. Pairs well with grilled chicken or shrimp.

This recipe makes six servings.

