Holiday pea side dish

This recipe makes 4 to 6 portions.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 ½ cups red onion, small dice
- 6 slices prosciutto, diced
- 4-6 cloves garlic, sliced thin
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- ¼ cup cornichon pickles, small diced
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 pound frozen peas
Instructions:
- In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the onion, prosciutto, garlic, and salt. Stir together and cook for three to four minutes or until the onions are translucent.
- Mix in the cornichons, followed by the frozen peas. Pour in the maple syrup and thoroughly combine. Place the lid on the pot and continue cooking until the peas are hot, approximately two to four minutes. Serve immediately.