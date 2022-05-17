Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for Italian burgers.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of ground beef
- 1 cup of minced onion
- 2 tablespoons of chopped garlic
- 1 tablespoon of dry oregano
- 1 teaspoon of paprika
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 cup of bread crumbs
- 5 thick slices of mozzarella cheese
Instructions:
Preheat the grill. Wrap a medium-sized cutting board in plastic wrap.
In a large bowl, combine the beef, onion, garlic, oregano, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, egg, parsley and bread crumbs. Mix well with your hands to fully incorporate.
Divide the beef into 5 equal-sized balls and flatten into 3/4 to 1 inch thick patties. Place on a preheated grill or in a 350 degree oven for 5 minutes and then flip.
Top each burger with a slice of mozzarella cheese and melt the cheese.
Make sure the burger is fully cooked then serve on a toasted bun with grilled tomatoes.
This recipe makes five servings.