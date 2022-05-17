Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for Italian burgers.

Ingredients:

1 pound of ground beef

1 cup of minced onion

2 tablespoons of chopped garlic

1 tablespoon of dry oregano

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 egg

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup of bread crumbs

5 thick slices of mozzarella cheese

Instructions:

Preheat the grill. Wrap a medium-sized cutting board in plastic wrap.

In a large bowl, combine the beef, onion, garlic, oregano, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, egg, parsley and bread crumbs. Mix well with your hands to fully incorporate.

Divide the beef into 5 equal-sized balls and flatten into 3/4 to 1 inch thick patties. Place on a preheated grill or in a 350 degree oven for 5 minutes and then flip.

Top each burger with a slice of mozzarella cheese and melt the cheese.

Make sure the burger is fully cooked then serve on a toasted bun with grilled tomatoes.

This recipe makes five servings.