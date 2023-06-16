This recipe makes about 1 to 1 ½ cups.

Ingredients for Jalapeno Jam

2 cups jalapeno peppers, chopped

1 cup cider vinegar

1 red pepper, small dice

1 ½ cup sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Instructions for Jalapeno Jam

Place the jalapenos in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the chopping blade. Pulse until finely chopped, for 10 to 30 seconds. Pour the vinegar into a medium-sized pot and place on the stove. Transfer the chopped jalapenos to the pot. Add the red pepper, sugar, and salt. Turn the heat to high, bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to low. Simmer until the liquid is reduced by 75 percent for 20 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat. When cool, store in the refrigerator until ready to use. Serve with chicken, fish, chips or cream cheese.

