This recipe makes about 1 to 1 ½ cups.
Ingredients for Jalapeno Jam
- 2 cups jalapeno peppers, chopped
- 1 cup cider vinegar
- 1 red pepper, small dice
- 1 ½ cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
Instructions for Jalapeno Jam
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- Place the jalapenos in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the chopping blade. Pulse until finely chopped, for 10 to 30 seconds.
- Pour the vinegar into a medium-sized pot and place on the stove.
- Transfer the chopped jalapenos to the pot. Add the red pepper, sugar, and salt. Turn the heat to high, bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to low.
- Simmer until the liquid is reduced by 75 percent for 20 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat. When cool, store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
- Serve with chicken, fish, chips or cream cheese.