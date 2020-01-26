Kansas City “Steak” Soup

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1/2 lb. ground beef, formed into small oval meatballs

1 cup of onions, diced

1/2 of cup carrots, diced

1/2 cup of celery, diced

4 Tbsp. tomato ketchup

2 Tbsp. flour

2 1/2 cups of chicken broth

1 can of corn kernels, drained

To taste salt, black pepper, Worcestershire sauce and steak sauce

Heat sauté pan on high heat, add vegetable oil and add beef in two separate batches as to not crowd the pan. Brown very well on all sides, remove and reserve the fat in the pan.

In same pan, onions, carrots and celery. Cook for about 2 minutes on medium heat until softened and very sweet smelling.

Add the tomato ketchup, stir to coat the vegetables and cook over low heat stirring and scraping the bottom until the tomato becomes a rusty brown color.

Add flour and stir to combine and cook while stirring for 30 seconds. Turn the heat up and add the chicken broth in two stages while whisking.

Bring to a boil while whisking until a smooth lightly thickened sauce develops. Stir in the reserved browned beef and simmer covered for 10 minutes.

Stir in the corn kernels, heat through and season to taste with salt, black pepper, Worcestershire sauce and steak sauce.

Serve and enjoy!

This recipe serves four or more people.

