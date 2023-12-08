Kielbasa and potato soup

This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- 1 cup celery, chopped
- 5 to 6 cloves garlic, chopped
- ½ teaspoon chili pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon dry oregano
- 1 pound kielbasa, chopped
- One 16-ounce beer
- 1 quart of chicken broth
- 4 large potatoes, chopped about 4 cups
Instructions
- In a large pot over medium-high heat, place the oil, onions, and celery.
- Cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.
- Stir in the garlic, followed by the chili pepper flakes, smoked paprika, and dry oregano. Then add the chopped kielbasa.
- Pour in the beer, then reduce the liquid by half after cooking for 5-8 minutes. Add the chicken broth and bring to a simmer. Incorporate the potatoes, bring to a boil, then turn the heat to medium-low.
- Simmer until potatoes are cooked thoroughly, about 45 minutes.