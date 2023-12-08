taste of today

Kielbasa and potato soup

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Metro Bis

This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 cup onion, chopped
  • 1 cup celery, chopped
  • 5 to 6 cloves garlic, chopped
  • ½ teaspoon chili pepper flakes
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1 tablespoon dry oregano
  • 1 pound kielbasa, chopped
  • One 16-ounce beer
  • 1 quart of chicken broth
  • 4 large potatoes, chopped about 4 cups

Instructions

  1. In a large pot over medium-high heat, place the oil, onions, and celery.
  2. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.
  3. Stir in the garlic, followed by the chili pepper flakes, smoked paprika, and dry oregano. Then add the chopped kielbasa.
  4. Pour in the beer, then reduce the liquid by half after cooking for 5-8 minutes. Add the chicken broth and bring to a simmer. Incorporate the potatoes, bring to a boil, then turn the heat to medium-low.
  5. Simmer until potatoes are cooked thoroughly, about 45 minutes.

