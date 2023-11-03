Kielbasa bites

This recipe makes six to eight appetizer servings.

Ingredients

½ cup whole ground mustard

¼ cup cider vinegar

¼ cup maple syrup

½ cup sour cream

1 pound kielbasa

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the mustard, vinegar and maple syrup. Place the sour cream in a separate small bowl. Add ½ of the mustard mixture to the sour cream and thoroughly combine. Carefully slice the kielbasa into “bites” by cutting two slices ½-inch thick, but not all the way through the meat. On the third cut, slice to the cutting board, forming a bite with two partial cuts that fan open. Repeat until all of the kielbasa is cut into bites, approximately 25 pieces. Place the bites in the large bowl with the mustard mixture. Thoroughly coat the inside and outside of each bite. Reserve the mustard mixture. Transfer to an oven-safe baking dish. Place in a pre-heated 400-degree oven for 15 minutes or until well browned. Remove from oven and brush with additional marinade. Transfer to a serving dish and enjoy with the sour cream dipping sauce.

