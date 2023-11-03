Kielbasa bites

This recipe makes six to eight appetizer servings.
Ingredients
- ½ cup whole ground mustard
- ¼ cup cider vinegar
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 pound kielbasa
Instructions
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the mustard, vinegar and maple syrup.
- Place the sour cream in a separate small bowl. Add ½ of the mustard mixture to the sour cream and thoroughly combine.
- Carefully slice the kielbasa into “bites” by cutting two slices ½-inch thick, but not all the way through the meat. On the third cut, slice to the cutting board, forming a bite with two partial cuts that fan open.
- Repeat until all of the kielbasa is cut into bites, approximately 25 pieces.
- Place the bites in the large bowl with the mustard mixture. Thoroughly coat the inside and outside of each bite. Reserve the mustard mixture.
- Transfer to an oven-safe baking dish. Place in a pre-heated 400-degree oven for 15 minutes or
- until well browned.
- Remove from oven and brush with additional marinade. Transfer to a serving dish and enjoy with the sour cream dipping sauce.