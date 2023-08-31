taste of today

Lebanese Toum (Garlic Dip)

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Photo of a sandwich
Metro Bis

This recipe makes about 2 cups.

Ingredients

  • 12-20 cloves of garlic, peeled
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Juice of 1 large lemon
  • 1 ½-1 ¾ cup vegetable oil

Instructions

  1. Place the garlic cloves in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade. Add the salt then turn on the food processor and purée for approximately 1 minute or until the garlic forms a thick paste.
  2. Pour in ¼ of the lemon juice. While the processor is running, slowly drizzle in about ¼ of the oil.
  3. Add another quarter of the lemon juice followed by a quarter of the oil.
  4. Slowly repeat until all the oil and lemon juice is used.
  5. Transfer to a container and refrigerate until needed. Keeps for up to a week. Use it as a substitute for mayonnaise or as a sauce for grilled chicken or lamb.

