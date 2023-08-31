Lebanese Toum (Garlic Dip)

This recipe makes about 2 cups.
Ingredients
- 12-20 cloves of garlic, peeled
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- Juice of 1 large lemon
- 1 ½-1 ¾ cup vegetable oil
Instructions
- Place the garlic cloves in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade. Add the salt then turn on the food processor and purée for approximately 1 minute or until the garlic forms a thick paste.
- Pour in ¼ of the lemon juice. While the processor is running, slowly drizzle in about ¼ of the oil.
- Add another quarter of the lemon juice followed by a quarter of the oil.
- Slowly repeat until all the oil and lemon juice is used.
- Transfer to a container and refrigerate until needed. Keeps for up to a week. Use it as a substitute for mayonnaise or as a sauce for grilled chicken or lamb.