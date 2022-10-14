taste of today

Lentil Soup

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis Restaurant

Metro Bis Restaurant

This recipe makes three quarts.

Ingredients for Lentil Soup

  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 2 cups onion, chopped
  • 1 cup diced carrot
  • 1 cup diced celery
  • 1 12-ounce can Spam diced small or sausage
  • 3-4 cloves garlic minced
  • ½ cup golden raisins
  • 2 tablespoons curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon ginger powder
  • ½ bag dried lentils, 8 ounces
  • 1 cup tomato juice
  • 1 quart chicken broth
  • 2 cups water
  • Salt and pepper to taste if needed

Instructions for Lentil Soup

  • In a large soup pot on medium-high heat, place the oil and onions.
  • Sauté until soft and translucent.
  • Add the carrots and celery, then cook for three to four minutes before adding the Spam.
  • Mix in the garlic and raisins.
  • Stir while cooking for another two minutes.
  • Incorporate the curry powder, turmeric and ginger into the mixture and continue cooking.
  • Add the lentils, followed by the tomato juice, chicken broth and water.
  • Bring to a simmer, then turn down the heat to medium-low.
  • Simmer for 45 minutes.
  • Once the lentils are soft, season if necessary, then serve.

