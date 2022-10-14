This recipe makes three quarts.
Ingredients for Lentil Soup
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 2 cups onion, chopped
- 1 cup diced carrot
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1 12-ounce can Spam diced small or sausage
- 3-4 cloves garlic minced
- ½ cup golden raisins
- 2 tablespoons curry powder
- 1 tablespoon turmeric
- ½ teaspoon ginger powder
- ½ bag dried lentils, 8 ounces
- 1 cup tomato juice
- 1 quart chicken broth
- 2 cups water
- Salt and pepper to taste if needed
Instructions for Lentil Soup
- In a large soup pot on medium-high heat, place the oil and onions.
- Sauté until soft and translucent.
- Add the carrots and celery, then cook for three to four minutes before adding the Spam.
- Mix in the garlic and raisins.
- Stir while cooking for another two minutes.
- Incorporate the curry powder, turmeric and ginger into the mixture and continue cooking.
- Add the lentils, followed by the tomato juice, chicken broth and water.
- Bring to a simmer, then turn down the heat to medium-low.
- Simmer for 45 minutes.
- Once the lentils are soft, season if necessary, then serve.