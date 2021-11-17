taste of today

Make Ahead Gravy

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for make ahead gravy.

Ingredients:

  • 1 teaspoon of oil
  • 1 cup of small diced onion
  • 1 tablespoon of chopped garlic
  • 1 strip of bacon, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon of paprika
  • 1/2 cup of red wine
  • 2 cups of chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons of cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons of cold water
  • 2 tablespoons of butter
  • 1 tablespoon of maple syrup
  • Turkey drippings

Instructions:

Heat oil in a 4 quart sauce pot and add onions, garlic and chopped bacon. Cook over medium-high heat for 7 to 10 minutes.

Stir in the paprika and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Deglaze with the red wine and simmer until reduced.

Add in the 2 cups of broth then return to a simmer. Mix the cornstarch with the cold water.

While stirring the gravy, pour in the cornstarch mixture to thicken. Taste and adjust seasonings with salt.

Stir in the butter and maple syrup.

On Thanksgiving, add any drippings from the turkey pan to the gravy. Puree with an emersion blender for smooth gravy or leave chunky.

This recipe makes about three cups of gravy.

