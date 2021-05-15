Mini Egg White Frittata

8 egg whites lightly whipped

2 cups spinach chopped

1/4 cup feta cheese crumbled

1/4 cup chopped olives

1/4 cooked, chopped asparagus

hot sauce to taste

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, whip the egg whites until frothy. Coat 4 ramekins with pan spray then place on a baking sheet. Layer the spinach, feta, olives and asparagus into each ramekin. Ladle the egg whites evenly into the 4 ramekins, drizzle with a few drops of hot sauce, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in a pre-heated 350 degree oven for 15-18 minutes or until the egg whites are fully cooked. Remove and let rest for a few minutes. Unmold and serve.

Make 4 mini frittata.