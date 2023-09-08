taste of today

Mixed Olives

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Olive Salad
Metro Bis

This recipe makes 4 ½ cups.

Ingredients

  • 3.5 cups assorted pitted olives (green, Kalamata, pimento stuffed, etc.)
  • ¼ cup roasted red pepper, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup small red onion or shallot, small dice
  • 2 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 bunch scallions, sliced thin
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
  • 3 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup

Instructions

  • In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients. Mix well.
  • Let sit for 15 to 20 minutes for flavors to develop. Stir again prior to serving.

