Mixed Olives

This recipe makes 4 ½ cups.
Ingredients
- 3.5 cups assorted pitted olives (green, Kalamata, pimento stuffed, etc.)
- ¼ cup roasted red pepper, finely chopped
- ¼ cup small red onion or shallot, small dice
- 2 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 bunch scallions, sliced thin
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
- 3 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
Instructions
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients. Mix well.
- Let sit for 15 to 20 minutes for flavors to develop. Stir again prior to serving.